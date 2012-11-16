BERLIN It is open whether Greece may need another write-down on its debt, but such a step should only be taken once Athens has implemented necessary structural reforms, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

"I regard as an open question whether the need for a haircut in debt arises," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said at an event organised by the newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in Berlin.

"One can pose the question whether the leap of faith that you give (with a haircut) sets the right incentives or whether it would not make sense, to set a haircut, which one will need in the end to regain capital market access, as a perspective for when the reforms ... have been implemented."

Weidmann also said he was confident France would be able to fix its budget and added that the population profile works to the country's advantage.

Earlier on Friday, French officials angrily rejected a charge by Britain's The Economist weekly that France was the "time-bomb at the heart of Europe" and a danger to the euro single currency, accusing the magazine of sensationalism.

Many economists and EU officials are sceptical that Francois Hollande's Socialist government can hit its target of cutting its public deficit to 3 percent of output to 2013 as promised.

Failure could lead to higher yields for French government debt, which are currently around record lows of 2 percent for 10 year bonds.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Sakari Suoninen)