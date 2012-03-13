FRANKFURT European Central Bank rate setter Jens Weidmann said the idea of a breakup of the euro zone is "absurd", meaning Germany has no reason to fear its Bundesbank could incur losses from outstanding claims in the currency union's payments system.

In an editorial published on Tuesday in Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) and Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad, Weidmann said he was concerned about growing imbalances in the euro zone.

These were reflected in the currency bloc's cross-border payment system, TARGET2, he said.

Weidmann, who heads the Bundesbank as well as sitting on the ECB's governing council, had flagged concerns in February about risks stemming from the ECB's extensive supply of funding, for which the bank has lowered the quality threshold on acceptable collateral.

Tension between the Bundesbank and the ECB came to a head two weeks ago when a confidential letter from Weidmann to ECB President Mario Draghi was leaked to the FAZ.

At around 500 billion euros, the Bundesbank's claims under TARGET2 are the highest of any euro zone central bank payment system, stemming from foreign lenders moving funds from strugglers to safe havens within the currency bloc.

The shift of capital has correspondingly increased liabilities in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Greece.

In Tuesday's editorial, Weidmann said he did not expect a euro zone member with TARGET2 liabilities to leave the currency union, and even in such an unthinkable event the losses would be shared by all central banks in the euro system according to the individual share of paid-in capital - the so-called capital key.

"For me, the Bundesbank's TARGET2 claims do not pose a standalone risk, because I think that a breakup of the currency union is simply absurd," Weidmann wrote.

He called for a timely reversal of the ECB's extensive programme of cheap loans to avoid a build-up of inflation risk.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Eva Kuehnen, additional reporting by Roberta Cowan in Amsterdam; Editing by John Stonestreet)