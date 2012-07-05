BERLIN European Union summit decisions on aiding troubled countries and banks need to be clarified before any money should be dispersed, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

The Bundesbank head said in the text of a speech to be given at Ludwig-Erhard-Foundation that it was still not possible to give a final judgement on the decisions as there was too much room to interpret them.

"It remains open whether the Maastricht framework should still be valid or whether deeper integration including giving up national sovereignty - in the fiscal sector - will be pursued," Weidmann said.

"As long as this remains unclear, announcing new aid should be seen critically, especially if this is made without additional conditions and if rules to protect donor countries, i.e. preferred creditor status, are weakened," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said that conditionality on aid made it credible.

Weidmann also warned against recapitalising banks from bailout funds before oversight is in place.

"Direct bank recapitalisation using common funds should not be done before an effective supervisory structure is established and before shareholders and the countries in question take responsibility for existing mistakes."

Finally, the Bundesbank president said potential conflicts of interest might arise if the ECB took over supervisory tasks.

The EU summit agreed on a bigger role for the ECB in banking supervision last week. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, writing by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)