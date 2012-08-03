Jens Weidmann, President of German Bundesbank, answers reporter's questions during an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT German central bank chief Jens Weidmann is locked in an increasingly tense and high-stakes struggle with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi over the ECB's policy response to the euro zone crisis.

Draghi on Thursday indicated the ECB could intervene in debt markets again to reduce Spain and Italy's crippling debt costs but he held back from announcing concrete steps.

He promised last week that the central bank would do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, raising expectations of action as soon as this week.

But the powerful Bundesbank, the central bank of Europe's largest economy, is fiercely opposed to fresh ECB bond buying on the grounds that it amounts to monetary financing of governments, contravening European law.

Softly spoken Weidmann, whose predecessor Axel Weber resigned in protest over the first round of bond buying, is drawing on his past diplomatic experience as he reins Draghi in and tries to prevent his own isolation.

The 44-year-old spent a stint in his formative years at the National Bank of Rwanda in central Africa and time studying in France. He then worked at the International Monetary Fund and as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's top economics adviser.

These experiences helped form the soft, diplomatic skills that set him apart from Weber and he has no inclination to follow his predecessor's example and resign.

Draghi's "whatever it takes" remarks sparked a round of phone calls and meetings between officials in the run up to Thursday's gathering of the ECB 23-man Governing Council - the six-member Executive Board and the 17 national central bank chiefs who together form ECB policy.

Over the weekend, ECB board member Joerg Asmussen, a former German deputy finance minister who studied with Weidmann and worked with him closely in Berlin, liaised with the Bundesbank chief and Draghi to try to narrow their differences.

Draghi and Weidmann then met on Monday but remained at odds.

At his news conference before the world's media after the Council meeting, Draghi said the ECB's "guidance" on pursuing the bond-buying was agreed despite Weidmann's reservations.

"It's clear and it's known that Mr Weidmann and the Bundesbank - although we are here in a personal capacity and we should never forget that - have their reservations about programmes that envisage buying bonds," Draghi said.

"The voting was, as I said, unanimous with one reservation," he later added.

But two central bank sources said there was no formal vote at Thursday's meeting and one of them said Draghi is trying to isolate Weidmann.

ISOLATION

"How much longer?" German business daily Handelsblatt asked in its front page headline on Friday, questioning how long Weidmann could stand being isolated on the Governing Council.

Weidmann has been in the minority for much of the time since succeeding Weber in May last year, though Draghi has sought to play down any hint of a split within the Council until now.

Speaking after the ECB's March policy meeting, the Italian Draghi said: "Nobody is isolated in the Governing Council. And the Bundesbank especially is not isolated."

Weidmann has indicated before that he has no intention of resigning and he may not be as isolated as he at first appears.

Several other policymakers also had reservations about the ECB embarking on a fresh round of bond buying but dropped their objections when conditionality was attached.

In the end, Draghi stuffed his plan with caveats and conditions.

The ECB was issuing "guidance" rather than taking a firm decision at this stage, he said. It "may" undertake outright open market operations, but only if governments activated the euro zone bailout funds to buy bonds first - and even if the funds did so, ECB action would not follow automatically. If it did, it would be confined to the short-end of the yield curve.

The risk for Draghi is that without Bundesbank support, markets will see that the ECB's biggest stakeholder has no appetite for the new bond-buy plan and it will be as ineffective as its old one, the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).

The ECB has mothballed the SMP since March, burnt by an experience last year when the bank began buying Italian and Spanish bonds only for then Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to go back on reform promises he had made to convince the ECB to step in just days after he made the commitments.

Those purchases also failed to stop the crisis escalating.

Draghi's patience with Weidmann appears to be wearing thin.

"I have a great admiration for the tradition of the Bundesbank," the Italian said at his debut news conference as ECB president on November 3, just his third day in the job.

But in the very next sentence he emphasised he would be his own man. "As for the future, let me do my work and we will have periodic checks whether I am in sync with that tradition or I deviate from that."

Draghi has not only deviated from the Bundesbank's tradition, but also from that of his predecessor, Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet, who went to great pains to show a unified front to the Council whatever the behind-the-scenes arguments.

(Editing by Anna Willard)