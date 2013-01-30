President of German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann speaks on the podium during the Frankfurt Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN Euro zone countries risk ending up guaranteeing each others' debt without any formal decisions to do so, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

"An all-inclusive explicit collective guarantee of debt is no longer on the agenda, but the collective risks from - hopefully only temporary - financial aid and central bank special measures have reached substantial heights," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in the text of a speech to be given at an automotive industry event.

"Were these risks to remain at current levels or even rise, they could hollow out the stability culture in a similar fashion to an explicit collectivisation of debt."

The Bundesbank chief has been a vocal critic of the ECB's decision to unveil a new government bond-purchase programme.

Weidmann also rejected arguments that Germany should raise wages in a show of solidarity towards struggling euro zone members. He said this would only hurt the German economy in the long term, and help no one.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Ron Askew)