MUNICH Central banks independence is currently increasingly under threat and central banks are partly to blame for the situation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Central banks meddling in fiscal policy weakens their ability to take care of their main task of keeping inflation low, he added, a day after a round of hearings to the ECB's bond-buying programme ended at the German constitutional court.

In Karlsruhe, the ECB defended itself against suggestions that its role should be more limited, clashing with Germany's Bundesbank over its main tool in calming the euro crisis.

ECB chief Mario Draghi announced a plan last year to fend off speculation the 17-member euro zone could collapse under the weight of the debt crisis.

The scheme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), the programme to buy the bonds of struggling euro zone members in certain circumstances. Draghi has called the measure "probably the most successful monetary policy measure undertaken in recent time".

But Weidmann opposes the plan. On Wednesday, he said that central banks' should stick to their role.

"Recently, the independence and stability orientation of central banks are, however, again questioned," Weidmann said in a speech at an economist club in Munich.

"The central banks themselves are not without blame in this. They have sometimes strongly stretched their mandate."

He also warned that central banks should not promise more than they can achieve, adding that that would create additional risks to their independence.

Turning specifically to the 17-country euro zone, he said the crisis policies have caused significant questioning of how binding the budgetary rules in the euro zone are.

"When monetary policy is stretched for fiscal purposes, it will lose in the short-term or long-term its ability to keep prices stable," Weidmann added.

Another ECB policymaker, Executive Board member Yves Mersch, who has said he was sceptical about central bank asset purchases, said there is more the ECB can do to help the ailing euro zone economy, which has seen six consecutive quarters of negative growth.

"The ECB has not run out of ammunition. We can employ more tools and measures whenever they will be needed," Mersch said, but added that monetary policy had its limits.

"It is not effective when it comes to structural issues and we should keep in mind the challenges that arise from keeping interest rates too low for too long," Mersch said.

Weidmann also warned against keeping interest rates too low for too long, saying all central banks faced the challenge to exit loose monetary policy once risks to price stability emerged.

