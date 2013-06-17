BREMEN, Germany Euro zone governments must continue to rein in public spending even after early successes in reducing deficits, European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday.

The European Commission has given France, Spain, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Slovenia more time to reduce their budget deficits to within EU limits and Weidmann urged France in particular to reach the targets as soon as possible.

Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said a fiscal union needed to have a sound backing from the population, which was currently the case neither in Germany nor in other countries.

