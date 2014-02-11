Jens Weidmann, president of the German Bundesbank and a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council, listens as he is introduced for a speech at the Center for European Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

KARLSRUHE, Germany Central banks need clear limits to their powers, especially in such a complex framework as the set-up the European Central Bank has, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

"In such a complex structure as the European currency union, independent central bankers need immovable limits to their flexibility, like the ban on monetary financing, so that their independence will not be questioned," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in a speech at Germany's Federal Court of Justice.

"Only then can there be certainty that the goal of price stability, even in times of crisis, does not fall behind the security of state solvency."

Weidmann was speaking in Karlsruhe, home to Germany's Constitutional Court, which last week said it would refer a complaint against the ECB's flagship crisis-fighting tool to the European Court of Justice.

In an apparent attempt to direct the ECJ's deliberations, the German court said the scheme, the so-called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme, appeared to violate a ban on the ECB funding governments.

In the speech, Weidmann also warned against applying the EU's strengthened fiscal rules in a flexible manner, saying any relaxation should only be done in exceptional situations.

The lack of an effective bank resolution scheme could lead to risk-taking by banks, Weidmann said, adding that such a scheme would not only strengthen financial stability, but also economic growth.

