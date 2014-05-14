BERLIN The Bundesbank will be ready to act if there is a need for the European Central Bank to take policy action but not every measure under discussion is suitable, the president of the German central bank, Jens Weidmann, said on Wednesday.

"If it is necessary, then the Bundesbank is prepared to take action," he said in a moderated interview at an event hosted by German newspaper Die Welt.

Weidmann, a hawkish member of the ECB's policymaking governing council, added that quantitative easing (QE) - money printing to buy assets - is perhaps not suitable to combat low inflation in the euro zone.

Asked whether the Bundesbank had committed to QE yet, Weidmann said the Bundesbank had not said 'yes' to anything yet.

