BERLIN German central bank Governor Jens Weidmann warned parliament on Monday that new measures taken by the euro zone do not encourage countries to get their budgets in order.

He said further steps towards liability sharing in the euro zone without weaker states having to surrender some of their economic decision-making set the wrong incentives.

"The decisions (from July 21) mark a large step in the direction of joint liability and lower disciplinary action by capital markets, without in turn noticeably strengthening control and influence on nation financial politics," Weidmann said in a speech prepared for the German budget committee.

National leaders agreed on July 21 to give the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) new powers, including giving precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds to prop up struggling states.

The changes will have to be approved by national parliaments. The German parliamentary budget committee is canvassing the opinions of experts -- also including Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann -- on the draft law before a vote scheduled for September 29.

Until the new powers are implemented, the European Central Bank is filling in and has started buying distressed euro zone debt by reactivating its controversial bond buying programme following a 19-week pause.

Weidmann, like his predecessor Axel Weber and former ECB policy maker Juergen Stark, opposed the ECB's decision saying it was blurring the lines between fiscal and monetary policy and threatening the ECB's independence.

Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee hearing on the EFSF, Weidmann said the bailout fund should focus on more efficient instruments than bond purchases.

"There are more efficient means than secondary market purchases of bonds, for example credit programmes that allow the financing of financial institutes or precautionary credit programmes," Weidmann said.

ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday the bond-buying programme was a temporary one.

"The ECB (bond-buying) programme is ongoing and by character temporary," he told a news conference.

Liikanen, who also heads the Bank of Finland, urged European policymakers to commit to broad-based policies to help stabilise a crisis he said had taken on "systemic dimensions."

NO SIGN OF FISCAL UNION

The July 21 agreements also eased credit conditions for struggling member states and extended maturities.

Weidmann said it was particularly serious that "that the new credit conditions minimise incentives for countries in the aid programme to return as soon as possible to solid public households and to the capital markets through economic and financial reforms."

The changes to the EFSF and to the tools to prevent crisis risk increasingly weakening the institutional framework, Weidmann said.

But, he added, "overall it is neither planned nor necessary to change the existing principles, on which the currency union is founded; they remain adequate and necessary for a stability-oriented currency union."

A power shift from state to a European level was a possible consequence of this crisis, Weidmann said, but added that "there was no sign on a political level of a common European fiscal policy or a political union with democratically legitimised authority on a central level versus national budget politics."

As a result, states would need to become rather more than less disciplined.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Catherine Evans)