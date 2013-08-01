Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann poses in his office in the Bundesbank headquarters during a photo shoot with Reuters in Frankfurt May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank should start publishing minutes of its meetings, Governing Council member Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Thursday, increasing pressure on the ECB to open up its decision-making.

Earlier this week, ECB President Mario Draghi said he thought publishing minutes was a necessary step, and two other Executive Board members, Benoit Coeure and Joerg Asmussen, said the ECB could soon publish them.

Unlike other major central banks, the ECB keeps the minutes of its policy meetings secret and locked up for 30 years.

The Council will meet on Thursday, but a decision on publishing minutes is not expected this month.

"I would welcome it if we published minutes soon after monetary policy meetings," Weidmann told German daily Handelsblatt, adding it would improve the central bank's communications if people could see the main arguments and motivation for decisions.

Weidmann's comments were more detailed than those of Draghi, Coeure or Asmussen, who did not say how much should be public.

Some ECB policymakers argue that publishing minutes could open them the bank up to political pressure from governments.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Elizabeth Piper)