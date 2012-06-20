Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
BERLIN Former BayernLB Chief Risk Officer Gerhard Gribowsky admitted in court on Wednesday that he accepted bribes during the lender's 2006 sale of its Formula One stake.
"I allowed myself to be bribed," Gribowsky told a regional court in Munich, admitting he had a secret agreement with Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2005.
Gribowsky, who has been charged with breach of trust and tax evasion, was arrested in January 2011 in relation to the sale of BayernLB's 48 percent stake in Formula One to U.K. investor CVC, earmarked by Ecclestone as a new shareholder.
The former BayernLB executive said he was paid 45 million euros (36.3 million pounds) in return and offered a job by Ecclestone. BayernLB had a stake in Formula One along with JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers and Ecclestone's family trust.
Gribowsky's belated confession did not impress Judge Peter Noll who signalled a possible sentence of nine years in prison.
"It's by and large true," Gribowsky said, commenting on the prosecutor's charges that he denied eight months earlier when the probe started.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.