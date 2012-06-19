Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
MELBOURNE Malaysian gaming operator Genting Group (GENT.KL) has lifted its stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment EGP.AX with the purchase of 19.26 million shares worth A$82.6 million ($83.3 million) by its Hong Kong unit.
The shares represent about 2.8 percent of Echo, adding to an unspecified stake in Echo that Genting acquired earlier this month through its Singapore unit GENT.SI.
Genting Hong Kong (0678.HK) said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange the investment was a good opportunity to diversify its portfolio.
The Australian newspaper said on Tuesday that Genting met last week with billionaire James Packer, who owns 10 percent of Echo and is considering an alliance with Genting to help win greater control of the owner of Sydney's only casino.
(This story corrects first and fourth paragraphs to show Genting is based in Malaysia, not Singapore. In first and third paragraphs, makes clear purchase was by HK unit. In second paragraph, adds earlier purchase was by Singapore unit.)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).