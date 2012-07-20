A volunteer takes a photograph of the Olympic rings at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

LONDON The British economy will remain in recession three months longer than previously expected but the country's hosting of the Olympic Games should vault it back to growth in the current quarter, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

But the overall picture is of a flatlining economy and will keep alive speculation that even after the Bank of England is done with its latest 50 billion pound round of bond purchases there may be even more in store.

Britain's economy slipped back into recession at the turn of the year and the poll of more than 60 economists taken over the past week did not see it growing again until the current quarter, three months later than previously predicted.

It probably contracted 0.2 percent in the April-June period, the poll showed, a sharp downgrade from the 0.1 percent growth predicted in a June survey.

But the resultant tourism and revenue from ticket sales from the London 2012 Olympic Games will boost growth to 0.6 percent in the three months to September, in line with June's forecast.

"For the year as a whole it is fairly sluggish growth," said David Tinsley, UK economist at BNP Paribas. "But, the momentum is at least building in the sense that the second half of this year will be better than the first."

In addition to downgrading forecasts, 15 of 28 economists who answered an additional question saw an extension to the Bank of England's asset purchase programme, designed to stimulate growth by increasing the money supply.

Medians saw an additional 25 billion pounds of quantitative easing for the economy compared with a larger poll of 47 economists taken two weeks ago which said the printing presses would be switched off.

Britain will just escape a full year in the red but an increasing number of economists are starting to pencil that in. Fifteen of 62 see gross domestic product contracting this year compared with eight of 54 in the June poll.

London is just a week away from the opening ceremony of the Olympics, 64 years since it last hosted the Games, and the government has touted it as an opportunity to showcase UK business and tourism.

Prime Minister David Cameron has also suggested it would generate 13 billion pounds over four years, on a roughly 9 billion pound cost.

Still, most economists from banks and research institutions in a separate Reuters poll last week thought that sounded optimistic.

The euro zone, Britain's largest trading partner, is grappling with a two-year old debt crisis and a similar poll showed the 17-nation currency bloc has fallen back into recession.

The latest downgrade to the Reuters consensus is in line with forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, which slashed its UK growth outlook by 0.6 percentage points each for 2012 and 2013 to 0.2 and 1.4 percent.

MORE QE COMING?

The Bank of England launched a third round of bond purchases, or quantitative easing, earlier this month adding 50 billion pounds to its asset purchase programme, taking the total spend to 375 billion pounds.

But minutes from the BoE's July meeting showed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) discussed larger asset purchases of 75 billion pounds and even debated possible interest rate cuts.

"A lot will also depend on how the situation in the euro zone pans out but from our perspective, only a worst-case case scenario here would incite a QE move from the Bank before November," said Danielle Haralambous at 4CAST.

With inflation cooling to its lowest in 2-1/2 years in June, the Bank has room to inject more cash into the banking system.

Forecasts for inflation in the latest poll were lowered for all time horizons compared with the poll in June and are below the forecasts from the MPC's central projections in the May Inflation Report.

Inflation is expected to average 2.7 percent this year before falling to 2.0 percent in 2013, compared with 2.9 and 2.0 percent in the previous poll.

Bank Rate will stay at a record low of 0.5 percent until at least 2014, the poll showed, with only one of the 67 economists looking for a 25 basis point cut in the current quarter.