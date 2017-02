A man works on scaffolds at a construction site in central London July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Economic growth slowed between August and October, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Tuesday.

Gross Domestic Product probably grew by 0.5 percent in the three months through October, the institute said, down from 1.0 percent growth between July and September.

NIESR expects the economy to shrink slightly in 2012 before growing by 1.1 percent in 2013 and 1.7 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; uk.economics@reuters.com)