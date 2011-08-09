LONDON Economic growth picked up to 0.6 percent in the three months to July as some of the special factors weighing on second-quarter growth were unwinding, leading think tank NIESR said on Tuesday.

"The drop in output in April, due to these special factors, flatters the rate of growth in the three months to July," the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its monthly estimate.

NIESR releases a GDP estimate each month following official industrial production data, which this month showed that output was unchanged in July compared to June.

The think tank, whose former head Martin Weale now sits on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, played down any suggestion that its estimate pointed to an upturn in sluggish growth.

"Underlying growth is significantly weaker than the headline number reported," NIESR said. "Financial turmoil in the UK's major trading partners highlights the precarious nature of a recovery that relies on export growth rather than domestic consumption."

The economy only grew by 0.2 percent in the three months to June, as the extra bank holiday for the royal wedding in April and supply-chain disruptions following the earthquake and tsunami in Japan weighed on output.

