Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney:

ON HOUSING AND HOUSEHOLD DEBT

"We could be on the cusp of stabilization of the household debt burden of Canadians. In other words it's going to stop rising, and that obviously is welcome and something that we have been focused on."

"As a whole, we are encouraged by developments and it increases the prospect of a more sustainable evolution of housing, household debt in Canada and that is positive for medium-term growth prospects in this country."

ON WEAKNESS IN RECENT DATA

"In general, if you look at the risks to the outlook that we had outlined in the MPR (Monetary Policy Report), the positive and negative risks around the outlook, to inflation and output in Canada, on the output side in the very near-term more of the elements of the downside risks have materialized than the upside risk."

"Inflation is pretty much tracking in line with expectations at this stage. I don't want to overemphasize shorter-term data, but there is a bit of that bias and I would say that, particularly around the fourth quarter of 2012, we'll find out shortly, but it might be slightly softer than we had forecast."

ON CANADIAN HOUSEHOLD DEBT:

"What we're seeing in the Canadian economy is intended and welcome because we have obviously been concerned - the collective we - have been concerned about the pace of household debt growth. So we're seeing that come down as a result of smart decisions by consumers, households first and foremost, but also a series of measures taken by the government, by OSFI (Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions) and to a lesser extent, the bias of the interest rate policy of the Bank of Canada."

