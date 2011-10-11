LONDON Britain's economy barely grew in the third quarter and the risks facing its fragile recovery are growing due to worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global demand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), which represents companies employing one in six UK workers, said its quarterly poll showed a "disturbing" domestic decline and the worst conditions for exporters since the recession in 2009.

The business lobby group said Britain's coalition government must take urgent steps to stop the economy from tipping back into recession after 12 months of stagnation.

"The results point to increased risks facing the recovery," BCC Chief Economist David Kern told Reuters. "We think recession is avoidable, but it requires more aggressive policies to ensure that the risks are contained."

The survey suggests Britain's economy grew by between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent in the third quarter, Kern added. Official figures last week showed output grew by just 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

The results from the survey of more than 6,000 companies mean the BCC is likely to revise down its growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012, Kern added.

"In September, my forecast was for 1.1 percent year-on-year (growth) for 2011. On the basis of what I know now, the figure would be 0.9 percent," Kern said, while stressing that his official forecast would only be released in December.

The survey breakdown laid bare the risks facing the UK economy.

The third quarter domestic manufacturing balance fell to +3 percent from +18 percent in the second quarter, the worst level since the start of 2010. The balance for forward-looking home manufacturing orders fell 13 points to -4 percent, the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2009.

In the services sector, the domestic sales balance fell to 0 percent in the third quarter, from +10 percent in the previous quarter, the worst level since the end of 2009.

Export balances worsened for both the manufacturing and service sectors, undermining the government's ambition of rebalancing the British economy.

Investment in plant and machinery in the third quarter fell and employment expectations worsened for both services and manufacturing.

The BCC welcomed the Bank of England's decision to expand its asset purchase programme by 75 billion pounds to try to stimulate growth. However, it said the central bank could go further, possibly by buying securitised loans to small- and medium-sized businesses.

While BCC Director General John Longworth said the government must stick to its deficit-cutting plans to preserve its top credit rating, he urged ministers to rework its budget to sustain the recovery.

"We need a much greater focus on those policies that will help businesses expand, take on more staff, export and invest," he said in a statement.