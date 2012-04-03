LONDON The economy staged a modest rebound in the first three months of 2012, helped by strong overseas demand, but the country still faces a tough path back to healthy growth, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The trade group said its latest quarterly economic survey of nearly 8,000 businesses pointed to 0.3 percent first quarter growth - a shade above economists' consensus.

But growth for the rest of the year was likely to disappoint, totalling just 0.6 percent for 2012 as a whole, it said.

The first quarter was nonetheless a recovery with the economy having contracted by 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2011, prompting fears the UK might slip into recession.

"The results ... point to a welcome but modest improvement in the economic situation. The UK economy will likely avoid a recession," said BCC chief economist David Kern. "However, growth is likely to remain low for some time, and a return to a more normal pace is unlikely until 2013."

The trade group's 2012 growth forecast is slightly below the 0.8 percent forecast by the government's Office of Budget Responsibility last month.

The BCC represents firms employing more than one in five private sector workers in Britain. Most of the key measures in its quarterly survey were at their highest level in nine months in the manufacturing and service sector, though they remain well below levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Export growth is outpacing that of domestic demand, something that is likely to please the government and the Bank of England as they seek to rebalance Britain's economy away from its past reliance on public spending and consumer demand.

The figures mark a sharp turnaround from the BCC's fourth-quarter survey, published at the start of January, which showed an increasingly stagnant economy .

Hiring intentions for both manufacturers and services companies are the strongest in nine months, which may help stem rising unemployment, currently at 8.4 percent.

Investment in plant and machinery - a particular weak spot in last year's GDP data - is now the highest since Q4 2010 for manufacturers, and since Q2 2008 for services firms, though in the latter case, it still remains very low.

However the BCC, like the BoE, sees a bumpy road ahead.

"Unresolved problems in the euro zone may trigger new upheavals later this year. Secondly, in view of the increases in oil and food prices since January, our current forecast is that the fall in UK inflation over the next 12-18 months will be slower than first expected," Kern said.

(Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)