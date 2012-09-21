LONDON Brazil's finance minister Guido Mantega said that the latest money-printing rounds by the United States and Japan will exacerbate the global currency wars by inducing other countries to embark on similar policies.

"Currency war is being used by countries that are important and the quantitative easing (QE) that's been done by the Fed has stimulated this kind of currency war. The immediate answer to the U.S. QE is Japanese QE as Japan has already reacted and will adopt measures to devalue the yen," Mantega told a conference organised by the Economist.

"They will be stimulating the currency wars as it will lead all countries also to pursue these wars... It's natural other countries will defend themselves from these attitudes. "

