LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and agreed to monitor the turmoil in financial markets closely, Cameron's spokesman said on Friday.

"The prime minister this evening spoke by telephone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the current instability in European and American stock markets," the spokesman said.

"They agreed to monitor the situation closely and keep in close contact about the situation."

The spokesman confirmed Cameron had also spoken to Chancellor George Osborne.

