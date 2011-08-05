LONDON Britain is in touch with euro zone leaders and the Group of Seven leading industrial powers about the turmoil hitting global financial markets, a Treasury minister said on Friday.

Justine Greening, economic secretary to the Treasury, dismissed as "rubbish" newspaper reports criticising Prime Minister David Cameron, Chancellor George Osborne and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg for being on holiday at a time of crisis for the euro zone and plunging stock markets.

"Both the prime minister and the chancellor (Osborne) are fully in control and aware of exactly what is happening at the moment ... We are working to do what we can to support the euro zone in particular but of course (also) the G7 to make sure we get through this crisis," she told the BBC.

"We are in touch with euro zone leaders -- of course there are euro zone leader meetings taking place today. We are also in touch with the G7," she said.

"I think what we are seeing is ... concern that other countries don't have the same kind of very clear-cut plan to get their public finances back into order that we have put in place here in the UK."

World stocks sank for an eighth straight session of losses on Friday, with investors racked by worries about the slowing global economy and the dangerous spread of the euro zone debt crisis into Italy and Spain.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to discuss financial markets with German and Spanish leaders on Friday, Sarkozy's office said in a statement.

In another interview with Sky News, Greening neither confirmed nor denied a report in The Independent newspaper that Cameron and Osborne were discussing plans to cut the 50 percent income tax rate for high earners to 45 percent, possibly as soon as in next April's budget.

Greening said Britain was not immune from the global financial upheaval but the government was "taking absolutely the right decisions" to make sure the country's economy weathered the storm.

Britain's debt servicing costs had stayed low and "that absolutely helps our economy because it means we are spending less on debt interest" than many other countries.

Britain's 15-month-old coalition government has embarked on sharp public spending cuts to slash a big budget deficit, despite criticism from the opposition that the austerity measures risk snuffing out faltering growth.

The Independent said on Friday Cameron and Osborne were discussing plans to cut the 50 percent top rate of income tax after being told it generated only small sums in revenue.

"In relation to the 50 pence tax rate, I think we have always been very clear cut that ultimately we see that is something that is temporary ... It is above my pay grade to talk about what the Chancellor may or may not do at the next budget or indeed any future budget," Greening told Sky.

(Additional reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by John Stonestreet)

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)