A double decker bus is reflected in a puddle after a rain shower outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne will discuss the current market turmoil with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn later on Friday, a Treasury source said on Friday.

"The chancellor is being regularly updated on the situation and he well be having calls today, including with the Governor of the Bank of England," the source said.

"What we are communicating to our European counterparts is: 'You must deliver what you have promised,'" the source said, referring to euro zone leaders' pledge to sort out the debt crisis.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)