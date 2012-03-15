LONDON The Bank of England will not increase its asset purchase programme further as Britain's economy avoids recession and instead follows a slow but steady growth path, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

Some upbeat data and last week's Greek debt restructuring, which helped the country secure a second bailout and avert an imminent chaotic default, prompted economists to revise up their predictions for British first quarter growth. They also saw no addition to the 325 billion pounds the BoE has spent on its quantitative easing programme.

"Recent indicators have pointed towards an upturn around the turn of the year ... and hints at a rebound in GDP over Q1 - hence the UK should avoid a double dip recession," said Philip Shaw at Investec.

The poll of over 50 economists, taken this week, predicted 0.2 percent growth in the current quarter. In last month's poll no growth was expected and a January poll saw a 0.1 percent contraction.

Having shrunk 0.2 percent in the dying months of 2011 a second quarter of contraction would have met the technical definition of recession.

Growth will then slow to 0.1 percent next quarter, in part due to an extra public holiday, but then pick up again. It will average 0.6 percent this year, revised up slightly from a February poll, and 1.6 percent next.

Britain's dominant service sector grew in both January and February, as did the manufacturing sector, purchasing managers' surveys showed, while the country's goods trade deficit widened less than expected in January after touching its narrowest in two years at the end of 2011.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said this week that economic conditions had improved in Britain, and a survey by recruitment firm Manpower showed employers plan to expand their workforces at the fastest rate since the third quarter of 2011.

"Business surveys point to a return to modest growth in Q1. Despite this mildly encouraging start to the year, the UK economy still faces some stiff headwinds," said David Fenton at RBS.

British industrial and construction output suffered a shock fall in January while unemployment held at its highest in more than a decade in the three months to January.

RETAIL THERAPY

Those figures will increase pressure on Finance Minister George Osborne to find measures to support growth when he unveils his 2012 budget on March 21, as the BoE has little room left to manoeuvre.

Interest rates have been at a record low of 0.5 percent for three years, and the poll did not see them rising until the end of 2013, despite inflation running well above its 2 percent target.

Inflation dropped sharply in January to 3.6 percent - its lowest annual rate since November 2010 - as the effect of a rise in 2011 sales tax fell away, and the poll predicted it would fall below target early next year.

That supports BoE forecasts for a sharp easing of price pressures this year and will provide some relief for cash-strapped consumers.

Britain's retailers are mostly struggling as shoppers are hit by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, as well as worries about a stagnant housing market, job security and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

Tesco (TSCO.L) - the world's third-biggest retailer, which makes over 70 percent of its trading profit in Britain - issued its first profit warning in living memory in January while struggling video games retailer Game GMG.L warned on Monday it could fail.

But Britain's fourth-biggest grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) posted a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in full-year profit last week while retail bellwether John Lewis reported a 4.4 percent rise in weekly sales on Friday.

The Bank of England and the government are hoping that consumers will spend more this year to support the fragile economy, and official data showed retail sales soared unexpectedly in January.