LONDON There is a growing chance the Bank of England will restart its bond buying programme as a one-in-three chance of another recession has convinced more forecasters that the bank will act to cut those odds, a Reuters poll found.

The poll of 60 economists, taken over the past week, found forecasts for 2012 economic growth slashed, based on a recent run of poor data, a spiralling debt crisis in major trading partner the euro zone, and a slowdown in the United States.

The number of Britons out of work rose by its biggest amount in two years, official data showed on Wednesday, a sign that the government's fiscal retrenchment programme is starting to bite.

The grim newsflow led economists to push back their forecasts for a first interest rate hike from record lows until at least 2013, later than the fourth quarter 2012 hike seen in a poll taken just two weeks ago.

The poll found a median 30 percent chance Britain will slide back into recession.

It also found a median 40 percent chance the Bank will start buying government bonds again, despite inflation remaining above the bank's 2 percent target until 2013 at the earliest.

"The drumbeat for QE is growing louder as the economic outlook darkens," said Chris Crowe at Barclays Capital.

In a poll taken two weeks ago, economists gave a 35 percent chance of a second round of quantitative easing (QE). In early August, that consensus was 30 percent.

The Bank's first 200 billion pounds round of purchases ended a year and a half ago.

Adam Posen, the lone voice on the central bank's nine-member MPC calling for more economic stimulus since last October, repeated on Tuesday his long-standing call for more quantitative easing.

Having slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent in March 2009, giving them little room to go anywhere but up, QE was designed to boost the money supply and support an economy suffering through its deepest post-war recession.

But the benefits have begun to wear off.

Purchasing managers' surveys show the manufacturing sector, once the bright spot in Britain's lacklustre recovery, has been contracting for the last two months, while a similar survey of services firms recorded its biggest fall in a decade.

The poll showed the economy will grow a slow but steady 0.3-0.4 percent per quarter through to next June, weaker than August forecasts. Growth is expected to pick up to 0.5 percent in the second half.

The 2011 forecast was trimmed to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent but the outlook for 2012 was slashed to growth of 1.5 percent from August's 1.9 percent.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said last week the growth outlook in developed countries had got much worse and that central banks in advanced economies should loosen policy if weakness persisted, but stopped short of calling for immediate loosening.

HOLD TIGHT

Dented expectations for a strong rebound in growth after nine months of virtual stagnation have not only hardened speculation the Bank may return to its bond buying programme but cemented views the bank will not budge on rates anytime soon.

Bank Rate was seen at 0.5 percent through to the end of next year whereas a poll taken two weeks ago predicted a 25 basis point hike in the fourth quarter of 2012. Markets are not expecting a hike until at least 2013.

Only 18 of 47 economists see a hike before the end of next year compared to 30 of 35 in an August 9 poll.

"Forget rate hikes until 2013 at the earliest. We had put our BoE rate hike view back to the second half of 2012, but in all likelihood, the way things are going this looks too soon," said James Knightley at ING.

British consumer prices rose 4.5 percent last month, faster than the 4.4 percent seen in July, spurred on by the biggest rise in utility bills in two years.

Inflation has been above the Bank of England's 2 percent target for almost two years, but price pressures have mainly been driven by oil and commodity prices and a hike in sales tax -- effects which the central bank expects will wane.

In its latest quarterly projections, the Bank forecast inflation would rise to 5 percent later this year, but subside quickly over the next two years, as the one-off effects fall out of the data and economic growth remains weak.

The poll predicted inflation would average 4.6 percent in the current and next quarters, and then slide to average 2.1 percent in the final quarter of next year.

It was seen averaging 4.4 percent this year and 2.5 percent next, little changed from August's forecasts.

