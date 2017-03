ROME Italy's parliament has approved Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's tax-cutting budget for 2015.

The lower house Chamber of Deputies approved the fiscal plan by 307 votes to 116 late on Monday night. It was passed by the upper house Senate last week.

The budget includes tax cuts for low earners worth almost 10 billion euros ($12.3 billion), and a reduction in labour taxes for businesses.

