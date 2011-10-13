TORONTO Canada's growth outlook has darkened on fears about the spiralling euro zone debt crisis and weak consumer spending although the latest Reuters poll predicts it will comfortably avoid another recession.

The poll of around 25 economists taken in the past week showed third-quarter gross domestic product is expected to rise 2 percent, annualized, down significantly from the 2.9 percent consensus in the July poll.

GDP contracted 0.4 percent in the second quarter, partly because of broken supply chains after the Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

Canada, which boasts a healthy banking system and a commodity-driven economy that benefits from emerging-market growth, has been one of the most economically stable of the Group of Seven rich countries.

But while Canada weathered the last recession far better than counterparts in the industrialized world, that may not continue.

"This time around, Canada is not going to be visibly stronger than the U.S., at least in terms of growth, because we do expect the Canadian consumer to be a lot more subdued in 2012," said Carlos Leitao, chief economist at Laurentian Bank of Canada in Montreal.

Canada's GDP is projected to grow an average 2.2 percent this year, down from 2.8 percent expected in July, followed by 2.4 percent in 2012, down from 2.6 percent.

That compares with U.S. growth forecasts of 1.7 and 2.0 percent in 2011 and 2012, respectively, in a similar Reuters survey.

Canada reported solid housing data and strong hiring in the quarter just ended. Employers created six times as many jobs as expected in September, once again reinforcing the view that Canada is outshining the United States.

But the risks to the global economy have intensified since then, with stock markets sliding dramatically in response. Exports will take a hit if demand dries up.

Canada's jobless rate, currently at 7.1 percent and far below the U.S. rate of 9.1 percent, is projected to average 7.5 percent in 2011, unchanged from the previous poll.

That average is expected to fall to 7.3 percent in 2012, slightly higher than the 7.2 percent consensus in July.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was forecast to average 1.6 percent this year, down from 1.8 percent in the July poll, easing pressure for the Bank of Canada to resume its tightening campaign.

The central bank aims to keep inflation at the midpoint of a 1 to 3 percent range.

The Reuters poll forecast headline inflation would average 2.8 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2012. The 2011 forecast eased from the 2.9 percent seen in July.

(Polling by Teresa Ruiz; Editing by Catherine Evans)