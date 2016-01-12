PARIS Further interest rate hikes by the U.S Federal Reserve should be based on "clear evidence" of higher wages and prices, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a central banking conference in Paris at the Bank of France, Lagarde said the Fed's first interest rate increase in a decade, which was made in December, had gone smoothly.

"The key issue going forward will be the pace of normalisation. We agree that it should be gradual as announced, as stressed actually by the Fed, and based on clear evidence of firmer wage or price pressures," she added.

