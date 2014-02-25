NICOSIA A deep recession in Cyprus has bottomed out and the island's bailed-out economy looks set to start growing again next year, the EU said on Tuesday, but it warned of downside risks.

Cypriot gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.0 percent in 2013 and the European Commission predicted it would shrink another 4.8 percent this year.

In its winter economic forecasts for individual EU member states, the Commission said nascent domestic demand in Cyprus would support some growth in 2015 as households and businesses gradually ease their debt burdens. Predicted growth of 0.9 percent for 2015 could however be dampened if debt reduction proved harder and the jobless rate did not start to fall as predicted.

Unemployment was expected to peak at 19.2 percent this year from an average 16.0 percent in 2013, easing slightly to 18.4 percent in 2015, it said.

Cyprus has been pursuing painful economic reforms under its three-year bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. In return for 10 billion euros (8 billion pounds) in aid, it plans to privatise state enterprises, cut public spending and hack back the size of the island's banking sector.

