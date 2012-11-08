Exclusive - Lloyds Bank closes in on Berlin as post-Brexit EU hub: sources
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, sources told Reuters.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank expects the euro zone economy to remain poor, ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
"Economic activity in the euro area is expected to remain weak," Draghi told his regular monthly news conference after the ECB held its main interest rate at 0.75 percent.
He noted that recent economic surveys did not signal any improvement heading to the end of the year.
Highlighting weakness in the economy, German business confidence fell last month to its lowest since February 2010 and euro zone manufacturing shrank for the 15th month running
Draghi reiterated the ECB's view that inflation, which eased to an estimated 2.5 percent in October, would fall below 2 percent next year. The central bank targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent.
(Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed on a highway near Taipei on Monday night, with Taiwanese television footage showing the bus careening toward a road barrier at a highway curve before flipping on its side.