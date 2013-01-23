GENEVA Developing countries received more foreign direct investment (FDI) than richer nations for the first time ever last year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Overall net flows of FDI, mainly corporate acquisitions and expansions abroad, fell to $1.31 trillion (826.55 billion pounds) last year from $1.60 trillion in 2011, said James Zhan, head of the Investment and Enterprise Division at the U.N. economic thinktank UNCTAD.

According to UNCTAD's preliminary figures, rich countries accounted for 90 percent of the fall, attracting only $549 billion of the total in 2012.

The United States remained the top destination, with $147 billion, followed by China with $120 billion.

Not only did rich countries attract less investment, but many companies sold out of large projects in Europe and North America, reversing previous FDI flows.

Among them were BP Plc (BP.L), which sold a Gulf of Mexico oil field stake for $5.6 billion, and ING Group ING.AS, with divestments of $12 billion in the United States and Canada.

At the same time, firms from developing countries spent $115 billion on M&A, a record 37 percent of the world total. Three-quarters of that spending came from Asia.

Germany was among the worst hit by firms pulling out. Divestments almost matched investments and net FDI into Germany slumped 97 percent to $1.3 billion, half the net amount that Greece - the leading casualty of the euro crisis - attracted in the course of the year.

Globally, the outlook for FDI in 2013 and 2014 is cloudy but Zhan said he was cautiously optimistic, predicting a rise to around $1.4 trillion this year and to $1.6 trillion in 2014.

But risks abound, and nervy CEOs may be put off signing off on billion dollar projects because of uncertain economic growth, fiscal policy and investment regulations, Zhan said.

However, there was a chance of a much quicker pickup in FDI flows if confidence about economic conditions returned, since firms in the developed world alone were holding $6 trillion.

"Companies are cash rich," he said. "They are ready to invest but not willing to do so."

