PARIS French consumer prices rose slightly less than expected year on year in January and core inflation was close to stagnant, data showed on Thursday, fuelling concerns over the risk of deflation in the euro zone's No.2 economy.

The national statistics agency INSEE said that an increase in VAT on most prices at the start of the year to 20 percent from 19.6 percent had not offset seasonal falls linked to winter sales and tourism.

Though weak inflation is good for consumers' strained purchasing power, it is also a sign of slack in an economy that is struggling to gain momentum.

"France is now getting very close to deflation," BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet said.

Weak inflation in the broader euro zone has led to concerns that the bloc risks a dangerous bout of deflation, a downward spiral of prices which economists say keeps households and businesses from making purchases, thus hitting demand - but the risk of which the European Central Bank has played down.

French consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in January over one month, bringing inflation over one year to 0.8 percent, the weakest rate since October, according to INSEE's figures calculated using EU accounting.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to fall 0.5 percent over one month and rise 0.9 percent over one year.

Excluding volatile prices and changes in taxes, INSEE's measures of underlying inflation dropped to only 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, the lowest on record.

BNP Paribas' Barbet said that in light of the French figures there was a risk that euro zone inflation would be revised down from preliminary estimate of 0.7 percent, which was already at a four-year low.

In a further sign of weakness in the French economy, a monthly survey of purchasing managers showed private sector activity slowed further in February with the services industry the weakest in nine months.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by John Stonestreet)