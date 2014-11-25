TOKYO French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the government has to take steps to make public debt more sustainable by cutting government expenditure.

Macron, in a speech at a conference in Tokyo, said France has to cut both government spending and welfare spending.

European Union officials are considering fining France for failing to cut its budget deficit, although the euro zone's second-biggest economy, a driving force in the creation of the shared currency, could yet be spared the unprecedented punishment.

