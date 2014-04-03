French Minister for Industrial Recovery Arnaud Montebourg attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France's new Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg put the accent firmly on the quest for growth as he took office on Thursday.

"In charge of the Economy Ministry, we will be activists for growth and fight any form of deflation, recession or austerity," said Montebourg, promoted from his post as industry minister in a cabinet reshuffle this week.

"We shall be passionately on the side of those who invest, take risks, innovate, create and invent the economic future of our country," he said in a handover ceremony alongside new Finance Minister Michel Sapin and outgoing finance minister Pierre Moscovici.

(reporting by Mark John; editing by Leigh Thomas)