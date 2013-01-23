PARIS France has slipped into a recession that will last until the spring, followed by a slow recovery and a further rise in unemployment to an all-time high, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

Median forecasts from a survey of 24 economists predicted the euro zone's second-biggest economy shrank 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2012, with a further 0.1 percent contraction expected for the first three months of this year.

The French economy will slowly sputter back to life from the second quarter onwards, but growth, when it comes, will be minimal. Economists now predict the economy will stagnate over 2013 as a whole, down from a forecast for 0.3 percent growth in the last quarterly poll in October.

Output growth will remain sluggish next year although it will rise to 0.9 percent year-on-year, the survey showed.

The estimates are far weaker than the government's current forecasts for growth of 0.8 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2014, raising the chances that France will miss its public deficit targets.

Economists polled expect a deficit of 3.6 percent of economic output this year and 3.0 percent next year. In contrast, the government has committed to cutting the deficit to 3.0 percent in 2013 and 2.2 percent in 2014.

Meanwhile, unemployment will continue its relentless rise, reaching 11.3 percent of the working population by early 2014, the highest level since records began.

"With the amount of budget consolidation we're seeing, it's going to be impossible to generate enough growth to create jobs," said Barclays Capital economist Fabrice Montagne.

"We see growth kicking in at the end of this year and in 2014, but 2013 is going to be difficult for everyone," he said.

Unemployment has been rising steadily in France for the past year and a half, with plant closures and layoffs hitting the headlines and weighing on consumer morale.

Under pressure from disgruntled voters, Socialist President Francois Hollande has made tackling unemployment a priority, promising to reverse the rise by the end of this year.

However, measures such as a tax credit for companies to cut labour costs and boost jobs will not yield results until 2014.

Unions and employers struck a deal this month to help overhaul rigid labour laws, which should help revitalise the employment market. But again, any real impact is unlikely in the short term.

In the meantime, tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at slashing the budget deficit to the EU ceiling of 3.0 percent of GDP by the end of this year, are hurting investment and demand.

The survey forecast that the best Hollande can hope for is to stem the rise in job cuts in the first quarter of 2014, with the first signs of a reversal in the unemployment rate not seen until the spring.

