PARIS France's economic growth will slow to 1.0 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting the winner of next year's presidential election will face a mammoth task to shore up the country's finances and defend its triple-A credit rating.

The Reuters poll of over 20 economists showed sharply deteriorating expectations for the euro zone's second largest economy. The previous poll in July had predicted 1.7 percent growth in gross domestic product next year.

With President Nicolas Sarkozy's government building its budget forecasts for next year on GDP growth of 1.75 percent, a growth rate of just over half that would spell further painful austerity measures for weary French voters.

"The global economic environment has deteriorated sharply and the only positive element that's driving growth at the moment, corporate investment, is going to be hit by a tightening in financing conditions," said Jean-Christophe Cafftet, economist at Natixis.

For this year, the Reuters poll predicted growth would slow slightly to 1.6 percent, down from July's forecast of 2.0 percent, but roughly in line with the government's official target of 1.75 percent.

Five of 16 respondents in the poll see a contraction in GDP in any quarter across the forecast horizon, compared to none of 15 in July's poll.

The global economy has been rocked by an escalating euro zone debt crisis, with Greece teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and threatening to take down the European banking sector and other economies within the bloc.

Italy has already become enmeshed in the crisis, suffering a downgrade to its credit rating on the grounds of weak growth prospects and huge public debt.

The spotlight is now falling on France as the next potential candidate for a downgrade, with markets growing increasingly wary of the state of its public finances, and the exposure of its banking sector to Greek debt.

Only last month, President Nicolas Sarkozy's government introduced a further 12 billion euros of budget cuts to reassure markets, and is looking at ways to recapitalise the banks. But with the growth outlook for next year darkening, he will be under pressure to do more, and fast.

BUDGET CUTS TRICKY BEFORE

The challenge, however, is how far he can go without cutting off growth altogether, and in particular how much can be done before a looming presidential election.

Consumer morale in France, a strong indicator of spending patterns, sank at its steepest rate on record over the summer, according to a recent BVA poll. The October Reuters poll showed expectations for consumer spending had deteriorated sharply -- the median forecast was for a rise of 0.8 percent next year, compared to expectations in July of a 1.5 percent rise.

Europe's No.1 retailer Carrefour issued its fourth profit-warning in as many months on Thursday, adding to signs that cash-strapped shoppers are cutting back.

Earlier this week, many French took to the streets to protest at steep budget cuts and falling purchasing power, and it is questionable whether Sarkozy can risk further unpopular measures ahead of April's election.

Whoever wins the two-round vote could thus find themselves inheriting a massive financial mess, at a time when markets' patience is rapidly running out.

"Spending cuts before the elections will be very difficult. After the elections it becomes more possible, but it's questionable whether financial markets will give France that much time," said Marie Diron, economist at Oxford Economics.

The Socialist Party is currently leading the polls while Sarkozy's ratings have sunk back to near record lows amid discontent at his handling of the economic crisis.

The incumbent president has irked many voters by failing to hold the banking sector to account for the turmoil, and also failing to impose a meaningful tax on the super-rich to help reduce the deficit.

The Socialists, in contrast, are promising to rein in the banks and raise taxes on the rich, an old-style left agenda that strikes a chord with beleaguered voters.

