BERLIN The German government expects a Group of 20 summit in Australia to present measures aimed at boosting economic growth among G20 states by 2 percent by the year 2018 as part of a "Brisbane Action Plan", a German official said on Monday.

"I am confident we'll manage that," said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said Germany would not be inviting Russia to a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialised powers next year, saying it would be a "G7 summit" rather than the "G7 plus Russia" format that was common before the Ukraine crisis.

Russia, whose leader Vladimir Putin will attend the Brisbane G20 summit, joined the G7 in 1997 to make it the G8 at a time of rapprochement with the West. But Moscow has been shut out of the group in protest at its role in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)