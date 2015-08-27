The Spanish economy expanded at a 1 percent clip in the second quarter versus the first, final data from statistics institute INE showed on Thursday, confirming growth at the fastest pace in over 8 years in line with economists' expectations.

That improved on expansion of 0.9 percent in the first quarter, and could mark the high point of growth according to some economists. The conservative government, facing an election before year end, expects full year growth of 3.3 percent.

Spain grew 3.1 percent in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago, up from 2.7 percent in the first quarter and also meeting forecasts in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Adrian Croft)