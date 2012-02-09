LONDON The economy contracted in the three months ending in January, a leading think-tank said on Thursday, though the downturn did not gather further pace.

Gross domestic product shrank by 0.2 percent in the period, matching the contraction in the three months to December, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its monthly estimate.

"These estimates should not be interpreted as confirmation of a technical recession in the UK," NIESR said.

"These estimates do suggest that output has been flat since October 2011. We expect the UK economy to remain 'flat' over the course of this year...before economic recovery takes hold in2013."

NIESR's estimate follows official data that showed indquarters oftput rebounded in December from a slump in the previous two months. The figures further dampened fears of recession which is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of falling output.

Nonetheless, the Bank of England voted later on Thursday to inject more cash into the economy to shore up a fragile recovery and shield Britain from the impact of the unresolved euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)