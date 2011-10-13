BERLIN Germany will teeter on the brink of recession heading into 2012 thanks to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, depriving the continent of a critical motor for recovery, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday.

Most of the more than 20 economists surveyed stopped short of predicting recession, defined as two successive quarters of economic contraction.

But they slashed their growth forecasts for the final quarter of this year to close to zero from 0.4 percent predicted in the July poll.

"Growth will be very feeble, if there is growth at all," said economist Torsten Schmidt at Germany's RWI institute.

That is a startling turnaround from boom times in Europe's largest economy at the start of this year. The latest Reuters consensus for 2012 GDP growth slumped to 1.0 percent from 1.9 percent in July.

Of the 22 common contributors in the October and July polls, five see a contraction in at least one of the quarters across the forecast horizon, the first poll since April 2010 where any economists have pencilled in a quarter of negative GDP growth.

Germany grew a scorching 3.6 percent last year and has been one of the best-performing industrialised economies since the end of the financial crisis due to strong demand for its exports, particularly from China.

The government still says it expects GDP growth of 3 percent this year, matching the Reuters consensus, thanks to a strong start to the year.

But German GDP growth slowed to just 0.1 percent in the second quarter, and exports fell more than expected in July.

Economists forecast export growth to fall through to the second quarter of 2012, with year on year growth slipping from 6.5 percent in the third quarter of this year to 3.4 percent by the second quarter of next year.

While some leading companies remain optimistic about their business outlook -- reflected in unemployment rates that keep setting new post-reunification lows [ID:nL5E7KT18H] -- a growing number have expressed concern about a weakening global economy.

Consumers are also increasingly wary of how the spiralling euro zone crisis will evolve, and are cutting their spending.

Asked whether ailing euro zone member Greece, which is contracting sharply and struggling to hold onto bailout funds, could still avoid a default, most analysts said no.

"It is just a question of time," said economist Timo Klein at IHS Global Insight, who predicted Greece could default by February 2012.

In a separate Reuters poll conducted in September, economists gave a sixty-five percent chance of a Greek default. A majority said this will happen within a year but gave only a one-in-five chance Greece will leave the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7KG1SQ]

A consequence of slowing growth momentum will be falling inflation, according to economists. Average inflation was seen at 1.8 percent next year, within the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2 percent.

That suggests that the next move from the ECB could be a cut, after raising rates twice this year, moves that have been widely criticised by many as unnecessary and damaging in the midst of a sovereign debt crisis.

