CHICAGO Greek voters have a choice in next month's elections between staying in the euro or leaving, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday, urging the euro zone to put in place strong contingency plans for either eventuality.

Cameron, speaking in Chicago before the start of a NATO summit, dismissed talk that the G8 summit that ended on Saturday at Camp David, Maryland, was a failure "because I think it helped to crystallize the thinking of the world's economic leaders and particularly crystallize the thinking of the euro zone members."

"We now have to send a very clear message to people in Greece. There is a choice: You can either vote to stay in the euro with all the commitments that you've made or if you vote another way, you are effectively voting to leave," he told reporters.

"The crucial thing is that euro zone leaders have got to put in place contingency plans for both of those eventualities, really clear plans to keep our economies safe and stable and I will do everything in the UK to make sure we are in that situation too," he said.

Political leaders failed to form a coalition after an inconclusive election on May 6 when parties opposed to the austerity terms of Greece's international bailout fared well, raising the possibility the country may be forced out of the euro. New elections are scheduled for June 17.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Christopher Wilson)