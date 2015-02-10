Britain's economic recovery probably accelerated in the three months to January, driven by by growth in services, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Tuesday.

NIESR estimated that growth in the three months to January rose to 0.7 percent from an official estimate of 0.5 percent growth in the last three months of 2014.

On Monday, NIESR said it expected economic growth for 2015 as a whole would rise to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent last year, as a plunge in oil world oil prices puts money in the pockets of Britain's consumers.

