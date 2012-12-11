Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures during a meeting with the foreign press in Rome February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's recession-hit economy should begin to recover in the second half of next year, Bank of Italy director general Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday.

The comments echoed forecasts by Italy's biggest business lobby Confindustria, which predicted an exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2013.

"The estimates by the European Central Bank which the national central banks helped with see a slightly better situation in the third and fourth quarter of 2013. These are the signals that are at work," Saccomanni said at a Confindustria conference.

