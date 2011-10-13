ROME Italy is in recession, will barely muster any growth in the second half of 2012, and will miss the government's fiscal deficit targets, according to a Reuters poll that points to a dismal outlook compared with three months ago.

The poll findings would leave Italy in its customary position over the last decade as one of the world's most sluggish economies, and underscore the arduous task it faces in extricating itself from the euro zone's debt crisis.

The median forecasts in the survey of around 20 analysts, taken over the past week, project that the euro zone's third largest economy will expand by just 0.6 percent this year and barely grow at all, by 0.1 percent, in 2012.

Those forecasts are down dramatically compared with the July Reuters poll, when growth was seen at 0.9 percent this year and 1.1 percent in 2012, reflecting slower international demand and the impact of a tough austerity plan approved last month.

Moreover, gross domestic product is seen contracting in both the third and fourth quarters of this year and again at the start of 2012, exceeding the two consecutive quarters of negative growth which is the technical definition of recession.

Since early August Italy has been reliant on the European Central Bank to buy its government bonds to prevent yields rising to unsustainable levels for its strained public finances.

Italy's sovereign debt has been downgraded in the last month by Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, with all three ratings agencies citing chronically weak growth, a huge public debt and political inability to adopt unpopular but necessary reforms.

Raj Badiani of IHS Global Insight said Italy's "dismal" growth outlook reflected the impact of the tax-heavy austerity measures and the fall-out from a probable debt default in Greece in early 2012.

He also cited "abysmal consumer and business confidence in Italy and markedly softer demand across the euro zone."

Silvio Berlusconi's beleaguered centre-right government last month cut its own official growth forecasts to 0.7 percent this year and 0.6 percent in 2012.

The 2012 forecast is considered too optimistic by all the analysts in the Reuters survey. Several large banks, including Citi, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, expect the economy to contract next year, when the austerity measures kick in.

Indeed, of the euro zone's three biggest economies, sentiment about Italy has soured the most since the July survey.

Fourteen of 16 common contributors now have at least one quarter of economic contraction pencilled into their forecasts compared with none in the poll three months ago.

BUDGET CUTS

The 60 billion euro package of tax hikes and spending cuts is aimed at balancing the budget in 2013 and making significant inroads into a public debt which, at 120 percent of GDP, is second only to Greece's in the euro zone.

However, analysts say the budget will put a brake on growth but will not rein in public finances as targeted.

The fiscal deficit is forecast at 2.2 percent of GDP next year, significantly down from 4.0 percent in 2011 but still more than half a point above the government's 1.6 percent goal.

The debt is seen rising slightly to 120.5 percent of GDP next year, also above the government's target of 119.5 percent.

The average unemployment rate is seen rising to 8.3 percent next year from 8.1 percent in 2011, still below the jobless rates of many euro zone states.

However, analysts say the real challenge for Italy is to raise its chronically low employment rate, especially among women and the young. While Italy has fewer job-seekers than many of its peers, it also has fewer people in work.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Polling by Viviana Venturi in Milan; Additional analysis by Sumanta Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Catherine Evans)