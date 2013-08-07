LONDON (Reuters)- Britain's economy grew 0.7 percent in the three months ending in July, driven by consumer spending, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Tuesday.

That compared with growth of 0.6 percent in the three months to June and was the highest since the three months to September last year, when Olympic tickets sales gave a temporary boost to the economy.

The macro-economic thinktank expects Britain's economy to grow 1.2 percent this year - twice the pace forecast by the government's fiscal watchdog at the time of the budget in March.

"These estimates suggest a narrowing of the UK's large negative output gap," NIESR said. "Consumer spending growth has underpinned the recent gains in economic momentum, in spite of the continued decline of real consumer wages."

A run of robust economic data has led many economists to revise up their growth forecasts in recent weeks, but the recovery's apparent reliance on consumer borrowing and rising house prices has raised questions about its sustainability.

