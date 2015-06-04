LONDON Chancellor George Osborne should spread his budget tightening over a longer period than he currently plans in order to avoid hurting economic growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

Osborne is due to announce new fiscal plans on July 8 after his Conservative Party won a national election in May.

The OECD, in a report on Britain published on Wednesday, noted that plans announced by Osborne earlier this year implied big cuts in the next two financial years before spending stabilises and then rises at the end of the decade.

"Evening out the profile of fiscal consolidation would lower its impact on growth," the OECD report said before urging Osborne to avoid heaping the cuts on poorer people in Britain.

"Although the composition of measures is yet to be defined, it is important that they mitigate distributional effects."

Osborne has said he is aiming to fix the public finances by 2018 through spending cuts, something many economists say he may not manage given the scale of Britain's budget deficit, equivalent to nearly 5 percent of annual economic output.

