LONDON Growth in Britain's construction industry picked up in December from a seven-month low in November, helped by a rise in commercial building on the back of the country's economic recovery, a survey published on Tuesday showed.

The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.8 from 55.3, above the median forecast of 56.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The survey added to some other signs that overall economic growth might gain a bit of speed in the fourth quarter after slowing in the previous three-month period.

However, economists have noted contrasting signals from the PMI readings of the construction sector and data used in official growth figures.

As well as the increase in commercial construction, house-building gathered speed in December after output fell to its lowest level since mid-2013 in November, the survey showed.

Civil engineering shrank, albeit marginally, for the first time since April.

Tim Moore, a senior economist at Markit, said the survey showed companies in sector were optimistic about 2016.

"There were also reports that sustained improvements in UK economic conditions had led to upbeat expectations for clients' budget setting for the year ahead," he said.

