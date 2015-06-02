LONDON, June 2 Optimism among British
construction firms hit a nine-year high last month after Prime
Minister David Cameron scored an unexpectedly decisive election
victory and growth in the sector recovered from a slowdown, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rebounded in May to 55.9 in May from April's 22-month low
of 54.2, above the 50 mark that denotes growth and beating a
Reuters poll forecast of 55.0.
Cameron's Conservative Party won a majority on May 7 and the
share prices of Britain's biggest housebuilders have gained
around 20 percent since then.
"With a sustained period of policy uncertainty no longer on
the horizon, business confidence surged back to its highest
level since early 2006," said Tim Moore, senior economist at
survey compiler Markit.
The PMI also showed construction firms took on staff at the
fastest rate in five months during May.
While the Markit/CIPS survey has pointed to solid growth in
the construction industry since mid-2013, it has been at odds
with much weaker official data.
Construction output fell 1.1 percent in the first three
months of 2015, according to economic growth figures released
last week, having already contracted 2.2 percent at the end of
last year.
Markit said it was unclear if the upturn in confidence would
translate into increased output volumes, noting that all parts
of the construction industry have lost momentum over the past 12
months - even after taking May's PMI bounce into account.
A comparable survey on Monday showed British manufacturing
activity inched higher in May after hitting a seven-month low in
April but growth in factory jobs sank to a more than two-year
low.
- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from
Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.
To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: www.markit.com/Contact-Us
For further information, please phone Markit on +44 20 7260
2454 or email economics@markit.com
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg/Hugh
Lawson)