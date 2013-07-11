LONDON The Bank of England will tie guidance on its policy to unemployment, according to a Reuters poll of economists that found them divided over whether this was a major change or just a tinkering at the edges.

Former Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney took the helm at the Bank this month and wasted no time in telling investors after his first Monetary Policy Committee meeting that they were getting ahead of themselves with bets on when interest rates might start to rise.

Half of the 32 economists in the poll, taken in the past week, predicted future guidance on the likely policy path would be based on the unemployment rate while 11 said it would be centred on a timeframe. Five said it would be a combination of the two.

"It's going to be based on economic conditions and most likely it will be the jobless rate," said Michael Saunders at Citi.

Markets had been pricing in an interest rate hike in the first half of 2015 but are now looking at the second half. As in all recent Reuters polls, no change was seen to Bank Rate until 2015 at the earliest - the end of the poll's forecast horizon.

With an economy stuck in a rut for over two years, the Bank has printed 375 billion pounds of money through its bond-purchase programme. That came after slashing Bank Rate to a record low of 0.5 percent back in March 2009.

"It's most likely in August they will do a framework for guidance and actually introduce guidance. If markets are weak they will most likely do quantitative easing as well as a sort of 'banging the table, grabbing you by the throat' and saying we really mean this," Saunders said.

A slim majority in the poll said the Bank of England's introduction of forward guidance was a tinkering with policy, in contrast to a sister poll on the euro zone that said the European Central Bank's adoption of the tool marked a significant change in its approach to policymaking. <ECILT/EU>

SLOW AND STEADY

Britain's economy will grow 0.9 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2014, the latest poll suggested, with the 2014 forecast up from 1.5 percent predicted in a June poll.

That is more or less in line with upgraded forecasts given by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

Britain's recovery from recession is uneven - manufacturing shrank in May at its fastest pace since January and the trade deficit was its widest in six months, according to official data on Tuesday.

But other surveys on the same day showed rising house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in retail sales.

After growing 0.3 percent in the current quarter, the economy will pick up pace to grow 0.4 percent and then 0.5 percent later next year, median forecasts suggest.

"This is a somewhat unimpressive pace of expansion, and would still leave gross domestic product shy of its pre-crisis peak; but after two years of stagnation there are reasons to be tentatively optimistic that a path to recovery has been found," said Simon Hayes at Barclays.

According to the poll, unemployment will average 7.8 percent his year and next, the same rate as in May, while inflation will hold above the Bank's two percent target until at least 2015.

The labour market has been helped by the willingness of workers to accept below inflation wage growth.

(Polling by Rahul Karunakar and Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)