The Bank of England is seen in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Bank of England's handling of its forward guidance policy on interest rates has damaged faith in its pronouncements, more than half the economists in a Reuters poll said on Wednesday.

Fifteen out of 29 analysts surveyed this week said the Bank's attempts to make the path of its future monetary policy clearer had eroded its credibility.

The remainder were split between those saying its credibility had been enhanced or unchanged by forward guidance. One said it was too soon to say.

The survey also suggested the Bank of England's latest forecasts for the economy are on the optimistic side.

Last Wednesday, the Bank slashed its unemployment forecast but said an early fall in the jobless rate would not necessarily trigger interest rate hikes, leaving analysts confused over its new centrepiece policy of forward guidance.

That stemmed from the abrupt revision to forecasts, and also the fact the BoE offered two sets of predictions - one based on constant interest rates, and the other based on market expectations.

"Given the growth forecasts and the huge divergence between the two variants set out in the Inflation Report, forward guidance has not had the desired effect of anchoring policy expectations, which now look less anchored than ever," said Commerzbank's Peter Dixon.

Some, however, argued that forward guidance was better than nothing.

"Without forward guidance, we might have seen higher market rates, given the strength in data and speed of decline in unemployment," said Sarah Hewin, economist at Standard Chartered.

"The forward guidance comes with a reminder that there is still substantial excess spare capacity in the UK economy."

The Bank of England has promised to keep interest rates at a record low at least until the unemployment rate falls to 7 percent.

It surprised markets last week by suggesting there's a good chance it could fall to that level by the end of next year, adding that that would not necessarily trigger a hike.

The poll, however, showed unemployment would likely hold above 7 percent until at least the second half of 2015.

WHEN TO RAISE

Most economists - 24 of 32 - said the Bank was unlikely to raise interest rates as soon as unemployment hits 7 percent. It fell to 7.6 percent in September, its lowest since March-May of 2009.

"Hitting the 7 percent threshold does not mean interest rates should necessarily rise, but we expect the Bank to start thinking about the possibility again," said Azad Zangana, economist at Schroders.

The poll also showed economists were noticeably less optimistic about growth than the BoE, expecting the UK economy will expand around 2.3 percent next year - compared with 2.8 percent predicted by the Bank.

After hitting 0.8 percent from July through September, the rate of quarter-on-quarter growth looks set to slow slightly from here, to around 0.5-0.6 percent per quarter.

Expectations of high inflation represents one of three so-called knockouts that would override the BoE's forward guidance.

However, the poll showed that's unlikely to happen, with inflation set to stay close to its current level of 2.2 percent until at least mid-2015.